Schools coping with COVID-19 shutdown while still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla., (WMBB) — Hiland Park Elementary School kindergartener Campbell Moseley recently turned eight. The special needs student is a social butterfly. Each morning, she jumps out of bed with a smile, combs her light brown hair and grabs her book bag, excited to visit with two of her favorite people: her teachers. Primary teacher Jaclyn McNeal is “her McNeal,” and one-on-one paraprofessional Nicole Goble is “her Nicole.”

But since schools shut down for coronavirus, Campbell can only see her teachers over Zoom for about 10 minutes a day. Florida schools closed buildings in mid-March through the end of the year. The teachers and students have turned to online learning.

According to her mom, Campbell does not like the computer. Kari Moseley admits she sometimes has to bribe her daughter to stay in the virtual classroom for even the one short session. Campbell has down syndrome. “She can’t comprehend what’s going on,” said Kari. Campbell also has a series of health problems making her a high-risk patient if she catches coronavirus.

Last Saturday, Campbell’s opinions of online learning changed slightly when her mom called her in for a special surprise. At first, she didn’t want to go. Then she started hearing her McNeal, her Nicole, and two other faculty’s voices singing and came in. What she was hearing was the school’s “KinderSquad” singing Happy Birthday.

“She couldn’t take her eyes off of it,” said Kari. Since then, she’s been asking where Mrs. McNeal and her teachers on the computer are and when they are coming back.

Campbell Moseley, 8, captivated by her teachers singing her “Happy Birthday.”

“The special needs community is being hit harder than the typical community, but there are teachers that are willing to go above and beyond,” said Kari.

This is not the first time Campbell has experienced being out of school. Campbell has seen long periods of hospitalizations, and was a student when Hurricane Michael tore through the area in 2018. Schools shut down for months afterward.

“It’s just as hard on teachers to be away from their kids as it is for kids to be away from their teachers,” said Jaclyn McNeal. Hurricane Michael happened in October while this happened in March, McNeal noted. “It’s a big attachment,” she said.

Since Hurricane Michael, schools have been slowly rebuilding. Data from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research tracking Florida’s public-school enrollment over the past 10 years shows sudden declines.

Bay County has seen a 6% decline in public school enrollment from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2018-2019 school year for grades pre-kindergarten through 12, according to the data. That means about 1,630 students were not in school compared to the year before.

The surrounding Gulf County and Calhoun County school systems each lost over 70 students, equivalent to 3.7% and 3.4% declines in enrollment, respectively, since last year. Jackson County saw a 1.9% decline amounting to about 122 students.

Data supports that the decline in enrollment correlates with hurricane devastation. For example, after Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys in 2017, Dade County lost over 3,300 students from the 2016-2017 year to the 2017-2018 year after seeing a steady increase in students since 2009 and the after-effects of Gustav.

Now, no one is in the school building.

“I believe that this [the COVID-19 shutdown] is worse than Michael,” said Kari. Kari said that during Hurricane Michael, she had no internet and at the least the damages were visible. Now, she is most concerned about Campbell’s adjustment to, and progress with, online learning, especially because she is still having trouble understanding why she can’t go to school.

“The stressors are different,” said Elizabeth Connors, Yale School of Medicine assistant professor of psychiatry. Connors is working with select schools in the Bay County area to help students and teachers recover from Hurricane Michael and teach them how to cope with crises in the future. “This crisis with COVID is really different than with Hurricane Michael,” Connors said. “People aren’t having trouble accessing their basic needs, it’s more fear of the unknown, isolation, financial burdens,” she added.

McNeal confirmed, saying that online learning is a challenge for everyone. Parents are more concerned with layoffs and putting food on the table than homeschooling, she said.

Campbell’s teachers (top left going clockwise), LaTarsha Ukazim, Jaclyn McNeal, Adriana Swearingen and Ashley Hays.

“She [Campbell] is not a normal kid who can log on right now,” said Kari. “For a typical kid, they [the schools] can adjust a little better.”

The Bay District school system has been allotted around $164 million for Hurricane Michael related damages and have spent approximately $112 million on temporary facilities, temporary repairs, and permanent repairs, said James Lloyd, the assistant finance officer for the Bay District Schools.

“We haven’t made any significant budget adjustments yet since the governor [DeSantis] has held us harmless on this year’s budget,” which ends at the end of June, said Lloyd about the effects of the coronavirus shutdown. “Thus far we have only allocated an immaterial amount of funds for cleaning supplies.” Despite the repairs and that still need to be made to schools, Lloyd says he expects to see budget cuts moving forward since the state has seen a drop in sales tax revenue, Florida’s main source of revenue.

“Bay County has been so strong and resilient recovering from a Category 5 storm,” Connors said. “I think that they are really well-positioned to recover and respond and stay connected through this crisis.”

Campbell understood why she couldn’t go to school during Hurricane Michael in 2018, but when she looks out the window today, everything looks normal.

That’s the hardest part, Kari said.

“We’re not ready to let go, I’m not ready to let go,” McNeal said. “It’s not the time to say goodbye.”

Campbell is KinderSquad’s biggest fan, said McNeal. The teachers wanted to surprise her with something special for her eighth birthday. This birthday would have been the first time Campbell made it through a year of school without the disruptions of a Category 5 hurricane or extended hospitalizations.

Her parents and teachers are hopeful that next year will be free of hospitalizations, Category 5 hurricanes or global pandemics, and that Campbell will be able to complete her first full year of school.