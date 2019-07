TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida school officials released the grades for schools and school districts Thursday.

Walton County was rated an A district. Bay and Jackson counties were both rated Bs.

As for the schools themselves, Rutherford High School was rated a C. Bay High and Arnold High were rated Bs. Mosley High and Deane Bozeman School were rated As.

You can see the scores for all the schools and all the districts here: http://www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/