School Bus Safety Week highlights the dangers of ignoring the rules

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – National School Bus Safety Week is this week, and attention is focused on educating communities about the dangers of not knowing the rules regarding school buses.

This year, the theme is ‘Be Safe, Know The Danger Zone’.

The danger zone is the area immediately surrounding the school bus.

Bay District Schools Transportation trains bus-riding kids on the rules and how important it is to look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal for them to cross.

BDS Transportation Safety and Training officer Richard Dashiell said it is important to know all the rules because it can save lives.

“Not everybody understands that there are risks associated with having the buses out on the roads because the kids are coming and going off of the buses,” Dashiell said. “When we stop a school bus on the side of the road we stop traffic. We put the reds on so if people see those red flashing lights on a school bus, we need them to stop because there may be a child crossing the street.”

Dashiell said if there is a median or barrier in the center of the road, traffic going the opposite direction can continue but everybody traveling the same direction of the school bus needs to stop.