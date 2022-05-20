PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July 4th is the biggest weekend for tourism in Panama City Beach and this year even more people could arrive on our white sandy beaches for a concert.

The ‘Son of the South’ tour is scheduled to make a stop at Aaron Bessant Park.

Aaron Bessant Park is home to several large scale events and the concert is supposed to happen July 1st. However, there are no permits pulled.

The tour features Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll. Promoters are already selling tickets online, but there’s still some unanswered questions.

Monster Entertainment along with Live Nation, Summit Entertainment and Peachtree Entertainment are producing the event.

Monster Entertainment said it isn’t planning to ask the city to change any policies to hold the event. But the company told News 13 it was trying to sell between 7,000 to 9,000 tickets.

Aaron Bessant’s maximum capacity is set at 8,500.

City officials said no one has requested any special event permits but they did confirm someone reserved the park for July 1st. City law requires at least 60 days lead time for large events on the Fourth of July and the weekend around it.

As far as security goes, Monster Entertainment said they will use local law enforcement. The Panama City Beach Police department said it hasn’t heard anything about the event and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted about a week ago to help with parking.

BCSO said it referred them back to beach police and said they would be happy to help once beach police said what they wanted to do and once permits were pulled.

In the past, the Tourism Development Council has discouraged large events from taking place on holiday weekends but Monster Entertainment said they had no pushback.

News 13 reached out to both the TDC and city hall to get some of these questions answered. The TDC said this event is not affiliated with them and no one was available to comment at city hall.

Websites state that, at this point, VIP tickets for the concert have completely sold out.

Jacky Patel from Monster Entertainment said they are currently working on applying for event permits from the city.