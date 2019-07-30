SCAM ALERT: Callers are Impersonating Deputies to Get Money

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- Scam alert: beware of this caller. A caller is impersonating a deputy and claiming that the victim is wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for missing jury duty.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be aware and spread the word. You might get a call from this number (850) 859-4086. If you do, do not answer and immediately call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on their non-emergency line.

Do not give out personal information or money. Also, warn the elderly, they are most susceptible.

“Our agency will never take money in lieu of an arrest. If you have warrants, you are going to know that you have warrants. A deputy is going to show up at your house. We are never going to call you and say go buy gift cards so you can pay off your warrants,” said Corey Dobridnia, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer.

The scary part about this scam is, if you call that number back, you’ll reach a voicemail that claims they are the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. This is false information and should be reported immediately.