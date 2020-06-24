SCAM ALERT: BCSO warns of rental scam

Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several complaints concerning scams involving rental properties, which are more prevalent during the spring and summer months in Bay County.

The usual rental scam involves the victim sending money by wire or mail to rent a property advertised for rent. In reality, the owner advertised their home for rent and is unaware a scammer is using it to get money.

BCSO wrote that the indications the advertisement is a scam include the owner’s reluctance to meet in person, the price is too good to be true, the owner requests the money be sent by wire or mail, and a lack of a screening process. The scam listings usually have typos, poor grammar, and excessive punctuation.

If you have been victimized by a scammer, Bay County Sheriff’s Office requests you call their office at (850) 747-4700 to file a report.

