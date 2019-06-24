Scallop season starts July 1 in Franklin County

Franklin County, Fla. – Recreational bay scallop season for Franklin County through the northwestern portion of Taylor County, as well as Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties opens July 1 and will remain open through September 24.

Bag and vessel limits for the 2019 season through the entire bay scallop harvest zone are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.

Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net. There is no commercial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida.

Don’t forget to stow your trash securely on your vessel so it doesn’t blow out, and do not discard scallop shells in inshore waters commonly used for recreational activities such as the Homosassa River or Crystal River. Piles of discarded scallop shells can create hazards for swimmers and damage seagrass habitat.

Scallop shells can be discarded in trash receptacles or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to disperse.