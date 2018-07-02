Scallop season begins in Franklin County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. - Scallop fans, the wait is over and the season to harvest has begun.

July 1st officially marked the start of scallop season for Franklin through Northwest Taylor County. The season will last until September 24th for that area.

In Gulf County, the season is set to begin august 17th and continue through September 30th. The daily limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person.

Officials say there is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops per boat. It is illegal to harvest scallops outside open harvest areas.

