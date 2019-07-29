NEWS ALERT /
Save the Closet gets ready for back-to-school bash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Volunteers came out on July 28th to help get ready for Bay District School’s back-to-school bash coming up on August 1st.

Save the Closet is a community organization that has been collecting gently-worn to new clothes from all over the area to let hurricane victims ‘shop for free.’

A lot of these clothes still have the tags on them, and the organization’s founder, Katy Pinson, says the clothes inspire hope.

“People come in looking a little beaten, it’s hard right now,” she said. “People are depressed, and in a few moments of just coming in to shop, all the sudden they start grinning. There’s nothing quite like watching a little boy find a pair of cowboy boots that fit.”

They’ll be holding a poker fundraiser on August 3rd to help raise money to buy a new facility. For more information, click here.

