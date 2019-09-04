‘Save the Children’ organization donates $70,000 to clothe the homeless students of Bay County

PANAMA CITY, FlA. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is partnering with Girls Inc. and the organization ‘Save the Children’ to provide a 70,000 dollar grant to help homeless students.



Bay District Schools social worker, Lucy Mclean said the money will be used to help clothe those still suffering from the storm.



“It’s just gonna help provide those normal things that we are lacking,” said Mclean.



Parent liaisons met with district staff to go over each individual schools list of needs.

From shoes, to women’s shirts, socks and pants… Girls Inc. has agreed to be the fiscal agent for this 70,000 grant coming from ‘Save The Children.’



There are some rules for the Save The Children grant funds; They must be allocated to children that are classified as homeless. The districts current definition of homeless is described as children and families that are in a temporary living situation.



The grant will be spent at the Lynn Haven Walmart where the supply list will be sent and filled at in the coming days by store employees. They believe this will help alleviate stress for students in need.



“Just struggling just to find what their normal is going to be, since their environment has changed their whole surroundings have really changed,” said Mclean.



The district believes this will take the weight off of parents shoulders.



“I think with parents this is one less thing they have to worry about, with just the basics of having everyday needs met. This is one less thing, having clothes… They don’t have to worry about it,” said Mclean.



The next step will be for schools to pick up these big bags of clothing from the Lynn Haven Walmart and distribute them to those students in need.

The district also reminds parents to please fill out the pink slip in the front desk of your schools that explains your current living situation so that the appropriate needs can be met.

