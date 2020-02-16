Saturday night fire destroys mobile home

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials are releasing information about a Saturday night fire that completely consumed a mobile home in Defuniak Springs.

Around 11:00 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on East Roberts Road in reference to a structure fire.

Officials say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-wide mobile home. They say a resident on scene told first responders that all occupants were out of the home but two dogs were still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in under 15 minutes. Unfortunately, after crews performed a search of the burned structure, they found the two dogs deceased inside the home.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue with a space heater in the living room. American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home.