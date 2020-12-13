Saturday crash in Panama City kills one person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police has reported that the serious traffic accident on US-98 on Saturday evening resulted in the death of one person.

According to a Sunday news release, the female driver of the white Pontiac van involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet SUV, were both taken to Ascension Sacred Heart-Bay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the crash around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, near the 4000 Block of W. Hwy. 98 near the Dollar General. The road was shut down in both directions for several hours, with traffic being diverted to and from Panama City Beach. Both vehicles involved in the crash were found with severe damages.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident; anyone with information relating to the case should call PCPD at 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via the Panama City Tip411 app.