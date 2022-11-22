JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze.

As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and enjoy a day in the grove.

Jessica Milam took over the family satsuma business during the pandemic and has been running the show ever since.

“I got into some grocery stores and I started selling to people that came to the house and I decided after a lot of people asked, they wanted to pick their own fruit,” Milam said. “I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have a farm day.’ Last year was our first year, and it was so wonderfully successful. We’re doing it again this year.”

Milam said more than 300 people came and pick satsumas at the event last year, and more than half of them were from Bay County.

“It’s just a place where people want to get out and smell some fresh air and this is a great place to do it and the best part of it is it’s free to come,” Milam said. “You don’t have to pay to get in. You don’t have to pay to do anything except to pick the fruit. You buy the fruit, you bounce in the bounce house. You just show up. I have small children, and I want people to be able to come out and be able to do something affordable with their family during the Thanksgiving break.”

The event will feature a number of local vendors and food trucks, as well as a bounce house, live music, and new this year, a petting zoo.

Sellers Satsumas has 410 trees in its grove and yields tens of thousands of pounds of fruit a season.

Milam sells satsumas in 10-pound bags and 25-pound boxes.

‘Farm Day’ is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sellers Satsumas grove in north Jackson County at 5779 Sellers Road, Marianna, FL 32446.

For more information, visit Sellers Satsumas Facebook page.