Santa visits Pier Park for the long haul

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Santa took time out from making toys to go see one of his favorite communities in Pier Park.

Santa planned to cruise around showing off his red and white 55 Chevrolet convertible, but the car broke down right before his grand entrance.

Luckily, one of Santa’s elves let him borrow their pink jeep.

Children were excited to see Santa, but there were just as many adults waiting to snap pictures of the jolly old elf.

Santa gave out candy canes and crowns to those on the nice list.

Judging by how much candy he handed out, it seems like all the kids in Pier Park are on the nice list– including one named Wolfgang.

Wolfgang’s grandmother, Patty Wells, said she came a long way to see Santa with her grandson.

“I thought it was great. In Oregon, I’d be standing here in the rain,” Wells said. “This is great. I love this weather and it was exciting to see it with him.”

After driving through Pier Park, Santa went to take his seat for all the kids who wanted a Santa magic photo experience.

He’ll be there every day until Christmas Eve.

You can make a reservation on Pier Park’s website homepage by clicking “Reserve your spot.“