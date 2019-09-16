Santa Rosa K-9 Deputy finds 3-year-old child unharmed

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just before 11:00 am Sunday, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing 3 year old child with special needs.

Deputies said the child unknowingly opened a locked door and wandered into a large wooded area near the home. After the immediate search of the area was unsuccessful, Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds arrived on scene to assist.

The department bloodhounds immediately began to track the area and took the K-9 handlers approximately 200 yards into an extremely wooded and muddy area.

The bloodhounds located the child huddled tightly under a heavy brush area where he was immediately removed and taken to awaiting EMS personnel.

Deputy Lenzo carrying the 3 year old out of the woods

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Deputies with their K-9 Bloodhound

The department said Sheriff Johnson implemented the K-9 bloodhounds into the agency almost a year ago, and within that time they have located 9 individuals including missing senior citizens, criminals on the run, and missing children.

“We are glad to report the child is back home.” Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Departments said, “Other than a few scratches and bug bites, he is doing well.”