Santa Rosa Beach attorney pursues appeal in statewide beach closure case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)–Santa Rosa Beach attorney, Daniel Uhlfelder, well known for visiting Florida’s beaches dressed as the ‘grim reaper’ is still fighting for Governor Ron DeSantis to close all beaches across the state.

Uhlfelder appeared before an appeals court Monday morning, asking the court to overturn a Leon County Circuit Judge’s decision to dismiss his lawsuit against DeSantis.

Uhlfelder filed the lawsuit back in March, arguing that DeSantis should close all beaches and issue a ‘Safer at Home’ order.

The judge initially dismissed the case, saying the Separation of Powers clause of the Florida constitution prevents him from requiring DeSantis to take such steps.