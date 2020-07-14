Live Now
Watch News 13 at 10:00 with Amy Hoyt, Courtney Mims, and Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley

Santa Rosa Beach attorney pursues appeal in statewide beach closure case

News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)–Santa Rosa Beach attorney, Daniel Uhlfelder, well known for visiting Florida’s beaches dressed as the ‘grim reaper’ is still fighting for Governor Ron DeSantis to close all beaches across the state.

Uhlfelder appeared before an appeals court Monday morning, asking the court to overturn a Leon County Circuit Judge’s decision to dismiss his lawsuit against DeSantis.

Uhlfelder filed the lawsuit back in March, arguing that DeSantis should close all beaches and issue a ‘Safer at Home’ order.

The judge initially dismissed the case, saying the Separation of Powers clause of the Florida constitution prevents him from requiring DeSantis to take such steps.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening"

Beach restaurant receives citation for not following social distancing practices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach restaurant receives citation for not following social distancing practices"

Three educational options for Walton County Schools this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three educational options for Walton County Schools this fall"

Specialty Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Specialty Hospital"

bonfire ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "bonfire ordinance"
More Local News