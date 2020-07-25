Santa Rosa Beach attorney, known as Grim Reaper, says Florida is in need of strong leadership

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Santa Rosa Beach attorney, Daniel Uhlfelder, has gained national notoriety since the pandemic began. First he sued Governor Ron DeSantis and later he dressed up as the Grim Reaper on Florida beaches, protesting their reopening. The Walton County resident continues to fight for what he believes in and he says Florida is in need of guidance.

“I mean if you told me six months ago ‘hey you’re gonna be wearing a grim reaper costume walking around the beach’ I would’ve said ‘hey you need to institutionalize that man, there’s something wrong with him,” said Uhlfelder.

Uhlfelder made headlines back in May when he visited Miramar Beach in a grim reaper costume. Since then he’s spread his message everywhere. From Pensacola to Miami and even Jacksonville.

“It’s just so disheartening to see our state become now ground zero when I really was trying to prevent that,” said Uhlfelder.

Uhlfelder believes the key to overcoming the pandemic is strong leadership.

“We need someone with a strong message from our Governor who says this is what we’re doing, this is why we’re doing it, this is the right thing to do and go with it,” said Uhlfelder.

The attorney says the governor should mandate masks on the state level and not leave it up to local government.

“Really what he’s been doing is deferring the big decisions to the counties and the cities,” said Uhlfelder.

As for the opening of schools, Uhlfelder says he thinks back to March when all schools closed. He believes the safety of teachers should be a top priority.

“We’re in a worse position now then we were then, so why are we opening our schools when we’re worse off than when we closed them before?” questioned Uhlfelder.

Last week, the attorney filed an appeal to force the Governor to close Florida’s beaches.