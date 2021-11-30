Santa Patrol underway in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas is approaching fast meaning Santa Patrol is back in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is accepting monetary donations as well as new unwrapped presents for infants to teenagers.

Walton County School Resource Deputies and school administration have identified and reached out to 22 families who could use some extra help during the holidays.

The family then sends back a list of their children’s most wanted gifts this year for the department to fulfill.

“You start out in these programs and you start out each year and you think “we’re not going to have enough” and lord willing and he has always provided it always comes through,” Lt. James Pitman said. “I am confident in our community that we will reach and go beyond our expectations because it happens every year.”

Gifts and donations are being accepted through December 10th and can be dropped off at any Walton County Sheriff’s Office or any Walton County Fire Rescue location north of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Deputies will be hand-delivering the presents on December 20th.

You can also donate to plenty of other programs willing to help those in need this year, like the Matrix Community Outreach Center, Caring and Sharing, and the South Walton Fire District Angel Tree.