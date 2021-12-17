Santa patrol is underway at PCPD with ‘Operation Senior Santa’

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Operation “Senior Santa” is underway for the Panama City Police Department.

This is the second year officers have made this possible due to partnerships with local students, the community, and the Bay County Council on Aging.

As we get closer to Christmas, Santa patrol has already started at PCPD.

“I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” said Panama City resident Everlene Jones.

After Jones lost her husband along with other family members, the Christmas season has felt different. So she decided to join the list for operation “Senior Santa”. On Friday, officers surprised her with gifts.

“This year we have taken on 20 adults, our senior adults,” said PCPD Chief Mark Smith.

Each senior they visit will get two baskets of goodies, with personalized gifts. Some of which were on their wish lists, which was through the Bay County Council on Aging.

“Through the cooperation with bay high school and with citizens providing funds knowing about this and also bringing gifts,” said Smith. “We create these baskets.”

Smith said they want each senior to know they are not forgotten. Even Santa agrees that presents are not just for children.

“Merry Christmas to everyone,” said Santa Claus. “It’s a wonderful time of the year whether you are two feet tall or 9 feet tall.”

Jones said she feels as excited as a child. Her gifts will be waiting for her underneath the tree until Christmas.

“I thank them,” said Jones. “I thank them for everything.”

Starting tomorrow PCPD will continue giving, but this time for foster children through “Operation Blue Santa.”

Present-giving starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Santa said he will be there at the department as well.