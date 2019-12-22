Santa makes a trip through Parker, delivers candy to kids

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB)–Santa Claus kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning by celebrating ‘Fire Truck Santa’ as he rode through the streets of Parker Saturday.



Santa and his elves piled onto the top a Parker Fire Department fire engine and drove through the town.



The fire trucks blared their sirens, encouraging children of all ages to come outside and celebrate.



The big man himself and his elves threw out tons of candy, getting all the kids in the holiday spirit.



Santa Claus says he looks forward to the event every year, and hopes everyone enjoys it as much as he does.



“They’ve been doing this since 1957, it’s been a long time we’ve been doing this. First time we’ve had rain too, but all the kids need to come out, we going around the city, tossing out candy so listen for the fire trucks,” said Santa Claus.



Santa and his elves began the journey at 8:00 a.m., traveling every street in the City of Parker to make sure every kid had the chance to get some free treats.