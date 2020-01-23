SandJam Music Festival tickets prices set to rise Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With SandJam about three months away, ticket prices will soon begin to rise for the three-day music fest. 

On Friday, ticket prices will rise from their current prices. The third annual SandJam Music Festival will feature headlining artists Shinedown, 311 and Weezer. 

The festival is scheduled for April 24th to 26th at M.B. Miller County Pier in Panama City Beach.

SandJam executive producer and co-founder, Rendy Lovelady, says as the festival continues to grow and so does the size of talent. 

“Our projections are extremely positive,” Lovelady said. “We’ve tried to mix in the harder rock like Shinedown and we tried to bring in some AC acts like AGR, so it’s definitely a combination of all different types of formats.” 

The 2020 event has been in the works even before 2019’s festival. Organizers select talent by analyzing surveys, social media and ticket sales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

SandJam ticket price rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "SandJam ticket price rise"

Hurricane Lighting repair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Lighting repair"

CareerSource Chipola 'Chipola Works!' Campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "CareerSource Chipola 'Chipola Works!' Campaign"

Jackson County receives $5.8 million grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County receives $5.8 million grant"

Prescribed Burn Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prescribed Burn Workshop"

Brandon Kight Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Kight Officer"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.