Sandhills Volunteer Fire Department sets Christmas tree ablaze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sandhills Volunteer Fire Department in Bay County hopes to kindle an interest in safety this holiday season.

They say fire education is the most important factor when it comes to preventing fires from happening in your home. The department held a live tree burning to show just how fast your tree can catch fire.

During the holiday season fires in the home are more likely than ever, Bay County Fire Rescue wants to make sure your Christmas tree doesn’t end up looking like theirs.

Many things can contribute to a fire in the home when lighting and decorations are all present. But actually the most common factor in a tree fire starting is dehydration.

“Some of the signs you’ll see the needles start falling off, the limbs start darkening. Once it gets to that point, make sure you water it at least once a day. Normally 16 oz or more per day, it just depends what your tree is, how large your tree is and what type of tree,” said Bay County Firefighter, Michael Laramore.

When you first get home with your tree there are some rules to follow.

“So what you want to do when you get the tree home is cut off about 2 inches off the trunk of the tree. So that way when you place it in the tree stand and so you can fill it up with water and hydrate your tree,” said Laramore.

Another factor is making sure the lights on your tree are specifically made for indoors.

“Make sure that you keep your tree 3 feet away from all heating elements: space heaters, any type of stove of ovens. 2nd thing is extension cords, make sure that you have ul extension cords that are deemed for this particular lighting. You want to make sure you have indoor lighting on your tree, not outside lighting,” said Laramore.

Following these tips can not only save your holiday but also your home.