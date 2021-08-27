Sandbags offered in Bay County, Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ida could mean more heavy rain for the Panhandle.

So, the Bay County Public Works Department is offering sand to residents.

The sand is available at the Deer Point Dam on the northwest side of County Road 2321 and Pete Edwards Field on Panama City Beach at 7300 McElvey Road. Residents should bring a shovel and their own sandbags.

The City of Lynn Haven also offers sand for residents. They offer free sandbags as well.

Those can be picked up at Cain Griffin Park and A.L. Kinsaul concessions. The sand is located at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex on Recreation Drive. The sand is self-serve so bring your own shovel. The dates and times both locations are listed on Lynn Haven’s website.