Sandbags available for Lynn Haven residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–While there may be no hurricanes in our forecast at the moment, it’s never too early to be prepared. The City of Lynn Haven will be making sandbags and sand available to residents all week.

Residents can visit the Cain Griffin Park concession stand to pick up the bags. The sand can then be picked up from the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

You must bring your drivers license as well as your own shovel. There’s a 10 bag limit per household.

The bags are available Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.