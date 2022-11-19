PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Salvation Army held a grand opening for their new location on Saturday.

The new family store is located in a shopping center on the corner of 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“We were hoping to be open early this last spring, but things take time,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Ed Binnix said. “However, this is going well today.”

The Salvation Army had hotdogs, raffles, and cookies for customers to enjoy at Saturday’s event.

Binnix said the store provides customers with affordable everyday essentials.

“With the struggles in the economy, and people trying to make ends meet, we provide a low-cost alternative,” Binnix said. “A lot of our items are brand new or rarely been worn and never been used.”

The first Salvation Army store in Panama City was in high demand according to Binnix.

“Our 15th street store has been rated as number one in the Florida division for Salvation Army thrift stores,” Binnix said. “We beat everybody on our net income and we’re excited. It surprised me because you think everything’s wrong with it, not enough parking, but people are loyal customers to us.”

Customers at the grand opening said what they love about the Salvation Army are the unique finds.

“You never know what you’re going to get. You know, it’s like a treasure hunt, basically, every time I go,” said customer J.D. McCord.” You find different and unique stuff, and also you find really good deals like some people will donate stuff that they’ve never really worn or worn a couple of times that they’ve outgrown,” Allison Mason, a customer, said.

Binnix said the new location will allow a better retail area for their customers.