Salvage Santa provides holiday toys for more than 2,000 Bay County kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After collecting thousands of dollars worth of toys all year, Salvage Santa is back again to spread holiday cheer to needy children all over Bay County; the toy giveaway is going on through Tuesday.

When it first began forty years ago, Bay District Schools Chief of Security Mike Jones would fix broken toys for needy kids in his shop at home.

“When people started finding out about what I was doing they’d come to my house and throw stuff over the fence,” said Jones. “They’d start bringing me bicycles.”

Now, forty years later, it’s grown into a huge event; community members help Jones to collect toys all year.

“It’s massive this year,” he said. “Tens of thousands of dollars worth of toys.”

From fire trucks to dolls to literally hundreds of other toys, Salvage Santa is spreading holiday cheer to more than two thousand kids this year.

“It’s really nice to be able to just come and you know pick out something,” said Rebecca Daubenmire, a Bay County resident picking out gifts for her children. “It’s one less thing to worry about.”

For parents like Daubenmire, the drive brings pure joy.

“You know that smile that they have when they open up the gifts on Christmas,” said Daubenmire. “It’s special to a mother.”

For people like Lyra Floore who helped donate more than one thousand dollars worth of toys to the drive, it’s a similar feeling.

“It’s fun finding some of the things that I’ve donated, and seeing some of those things go out to other families,” said Floore.

Jones said that’s what it’s always been about.

“To see these folks come in here, cry, hug you and thank you for making their day, making their Christmas, it’s a pretty good feeling inside,” said Jones. “Keeps me going.”