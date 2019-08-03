Salty Dog donates two checks to local animal charities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some four legged friends were out and about in St. Andrews Saturday for the Salty Dog check presentation day.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, presented two checks to local charities that serve and benefit animals in Bay County. Operation Spay Bay and Heartland Rescue Ranch each receiving a donation check for almost $4,000 towards their organizations.

Salty Dog Day takes place annually in May, to raise money and to celebrate all things dog.

Founding member of Operation Spay Bay, Terry Cotter, says this money will help more animals in the community.

“Operation Spay Bay will use the money to put it into our spay where we help people, even with our low costs, who may not be able to spay or nuder their animals,” said Cotter. “This will help out greatly so more animals will get fixed.”

The winner of the Salty Dog mayor election, a mix-breed named Riley, also attended the reception and check presentation day.