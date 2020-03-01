Salty Dog Day 2020 raises money for local animal rescue organizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a Saturday full of tail-wagging and puppy kisses in Historic St. Andrews, as the 4th annual Salty Dog Day was held at the Market of St. Andrews.

“It’s just a great day for the community to get together and support animal rescue and animal adoption,” said Mary Marie Clemo, President of Operation Spay Bay.

This year’s event helped to raise money for the organizartion, as well as another local rescue, Bonnie’s Purpose.

“This gives us the opportunity to spay and neuter more animals, to have more money raised so we can help the community,” said Ryan Davis, a co-founder of Bonnie’s Purpose. “There is such a high volume here in Panama City.”

Davis said it’s a great way to get the word out about rescuing the large amount of stray cats and dogs in Bay County, and prevent the issue from growing.

“There are so many animals out here that really need homes but obviously as you can see lots of people are out here today, lots of animals, so there are a lot that have been adopted and been fixed,” said Clemo. “We’re just trying to keep it moving forward and have more done.”

Operation Spay Bay provides low-cost spaying and neutering to help solve overpopulation and overcrowding of shelters. Every year, the event works to show love to our four-legged residents, and it continues to grow more and more popular.

“Compared from last year we had about 45, 50 vendors,” said Dannon Glover, the market manager for the Market of St. Andrews. “We’re up to, I think, 89 vendors or 89 booths set up this year so we haven’t quite doubled but we’re getting really close this year.”

The event gives the community a way to get together for some furry fun, and get involved in making better lives for man’s best friend.