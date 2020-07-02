Saltwater Grill closes restaurant after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On July 1, Saltwater Grill announced on the Facebook page that they were temporarily shutting down due to a positive COVID-19 infection.

The following statement was posted to their Facebook Page:

Today, July 1, we learned that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our Saltwater Grill location temporarily. The individual’s most recent shift was on Wednesday, June 24th. He/she was wearing a mask the entire time and did not interface with guests.

Prior to reopening, all employees will be tested – even if they are not experiencing symptoms. The restaurant is being “deep cleaned” consistent with CDC policy. Once it is safe to do so, we will reopen.

The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority, so we are taking this situation very seriously.

It’s important to note that all employees are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and have their temperature taken before every shift they work in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. If they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, they cannot enter the restaurant.