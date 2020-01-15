Salt Bridge under construction in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — Construction began this week on a new $1.9 million bridge near the Mexico Beach visitor center.

The bridge will replace a 60-inch culvert that was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

“When all that water went in there it hurt that culvert when it went out it just blew the culvert out,” said Interim City Manager Mario Gisbert. “Because then it had all the debris that got behind it created a dam and then just blew the whole thing.”

The bridge connect homeowners and visitors to the west end of the beach an area commonly known as the dog-friendly beach. City officials are working with FEMA to get reimbursed for the work.