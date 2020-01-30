Salinas Park upgrades revealed

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The newly expanded Salinas Park is open for business in Gulf County Thursday.

A playground, elevated boardwalk and pickleball courts are now open to enjoy. Other new amenities include a bike repair station, handicap-accessible parking and a drinking water and misting station. Salinas Park is located between the Gulf and St. Joe Bay.

Funding for the upgrades came from funds due to the deepwater horizon oil spill in 2010.

“To provide that sense of achievement was really an added bonus to just building a park, it was the context in what was happening that really made it special,” said Douglas Hattaway, senior project manager.