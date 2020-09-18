Sailboat washes ashore from Tampa near Public Beach Access 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People living along Spyglass Drive in Panama City saw quite a scene on Wednesday as the storm washed a sailboat onto shore right before their eyes. The boat anchored itself by Public Beach Access 1 where it currently remains.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission visited the boat on Thursday and said the boat is from Tampa. The owners of the sailboat were sailing in the Gulf when Hurricane Sally became too strong for their vessel. They had to be rescued and taken to safety.

Days later, they say the sailboat crashed onto the shore in Panama City, anchor and all, parking itself on the beach.

One homeowner says he watched the whole thing go down.

“It went right up here and anchored itself and stopped. It first hit right about here and then just slid over and stopped. So I went out to look around and there’s nobody on the boat. The boat’s abandoned. So it’s like the Wreck of the Hesperus,” said Ed Strickland, a resident of Spyglass Drive.

Strickland says this is not the first time he’s seen a boat wash ashore.