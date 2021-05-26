Safe boating week tips before heading into Memorial Day

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a few days away from Memorial Day weekend and many are planning their memorial day to be out on the water.

It is no coincidence this week is also known nationally as safe boating week. Before you have fun, you will want to make sure you are taking all the right precautions to avoid any harm and unnecessary situations.

The US Coast Guard in Panama City anticipates this weekend to be the busiest holiday weekend yet, and they want you to be prepared.

“A couple of changes for this year, a lanyard, a kill switch lanyard,” said US Coast Guard Petty Officers Joshua Florez and Nigel Ellis. “That came into effect on April 1. All that says is just to wear it while on plane operating your vessel. The only time you don’t have to wear it is you have a cabin on your boat and you are inside that cabin operating.”

Both officers want to remind those entering into the water on a boat to bring life jackets that fit everybody on board, a fire extinguisher, and a phone or radio that can make a call for help if needed.

An important number to keep on hand if you do find yourself needing help on the open water, call the Coast Guard at (850) 234-2475.

For more information on boating safety this week, and any week, visit the US Coast Guard Website.