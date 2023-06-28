TEXARKANA, Texas (KMSS/KTAL) – Ryan Mallett tragically lost his life on Tuesday in Florida in a drowning accident. His life’s journey through the game of football should serve as an inspiration to all.

The game of football allowed Mallett the chance to experience things so many of us can only dream of.

He was the 4th ranked high school player in the entire country during his time at Texas High.



He played quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in The Big House and defeated the LSU Tigers during his final year as the quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks. His final college game took place on the turf of the Superdome.

From there, he heard his name called in the NFL Draft, he backed up the greatest football player of all-time in Tom Brady, he started 8 games across seven seasons in the NFL. The odds of making it to the league are less than two percent, and he reached the highest level at the league’s most scrutinized position.

After his playing career, Mallett gave back to the game by serving as a high school coach in the state of Arkansas. Since 2022, he was the head coach at White Hall High School.

Mallett was just 35 years old, but his journey from Texarkana, Texas to the game of football’s highest level and biggest stages should serve as an inspiration to all in the ArkLaTex.