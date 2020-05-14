Rutherford High School welding program gets green light

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Rutherford High School, a new welding program has finally gotten the green light after years of planning.

The program was approved by the Bay District School Board on Tuesday; according to the school’s principal, Coy Pilson, it’s an opportunity for students to try something new that could potentially lead to a long-lasting career.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Pilson, who added that the empty lot next to the school’s construction academy will be turned into a new welding lab over the next year for students to learn the trade, which is in high demand. “All the studies and all the reports are saying that in the years to come, we’re going to need in America students who have technical skills.”

Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s President, Joey D’Isernia, said they’re always looking to hire local skilled workers; as a Rutherford grad himself, he said the program is close to his heart.

“If we can expose them to welding at a younger age, the chances of keeping them in our area are greater,” said D’Isernia.

Students who train at the welding lab will have opportunities to continue certifications at Haney Technical or even at Eastern Shipbuilding, building a stronger local workforce.

“Ultimately that’s what our community wants and needs,” said D’Isernia. “It’s just a win-win.”

Pilson said the welding program should hopefully be ready for students within 6 months to a year.