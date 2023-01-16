PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Monday morning, Panama City Beach has a functional roundabout for westbound and eastbound traffic along Front Beach Road.

Those who live and work around the “Y” intersection have been dealing with construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) for about two years.

SandBar Seafood & BBQ Joint General manager Gerald Yarbrough said the restaurant has taken a hit since construction began and he is excited to see this visible progress.

“Business has been way down and we actually close in the mornings which we never did because of that because they can’t get through properly,” Yarbrough said. “So hopefully this helps the transition. I hope it will help everybody do better. The city, the restaurant. Then people realize that anyone can get in and out especially for lunch or for dinner. So it’s really, really great. I’m glad to see it.”

Snowbird Gerard Hartley has spent a lot of time in Europe, where roundabouts are very common, and said he is glad to see Panama City Beach implementing them.

“I’m pleased to see it finally coming to completion. Roundabouts are a great thing. I’ve been a fan for years and I think it’ll add a lot to the traffic flow around here for sure.”

While traffic along Front Beach Road is connected again, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 79 will now use the east half of the old “Y” to access Front Beach Road.

The west half of the “Y’ will be closed for construction.

Shoppers also be aware that the Winn-Dixie is currently only accessible by way of Cabana Cay Boulevard.

Construction on Segment 3 is projected to be complete at the end of this year.