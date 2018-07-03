Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast Holds Boat Raffle Video

Earlier this evening the Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast met up at Triple J's Steakhouse. They weren't just there for fellowship, they were all in the running for a brand new pontoon boat. There were only 800 tickets sold. The money from the tickets went to the miracle league, rotary youth exchange, Sims veterans home and several other local charities and projects. The winner of the boat is Mike McLaren. If you missed out on this incredible raffle, don't worry. The rotary club of the emerald coast is planning to start another raffle soon that will end around Christmas time. This time the raffle will be for a new truck!