News

Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast Holds Boat Raffle

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 11:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 11:32 PM EDT

Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast Holds Boat Raffle

Earlier this evening the Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast met up at Triple J's Steakhouse.   They weren't just there for fellowship, they were all in the running for a brand new pontoon boat.  There were only 800 tickets sold.  The money from the tickets went to the miracle league, rotary youth exchange, Sims veterans home and several other local charities and projects. The winner of the boat is Mike McLaren.  If you missed out on this incredible raffle, don't worry.  The rotary club of the emerald coast is planning to start another raffle soon that will end around Christmas time.  This time the raffle will be for a new truck!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center