Rosenwald Principal criticizes FEMA for delayed Hurricane Michael recovery in Bay District Schools

Some buildings at Rosenwald High School still need to be repaired two and a half years after Hurricane Michael.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials said the lack of response by FEMA leaders to Hurricane Michael recovery has left some schools damaged and shut down.

For students, teachers and administrators these are daily reminders of the trauma of this Category 5 storm.

In some spots across Bay County, school is back in session but the signs of the massive damage caused by Hurricane Michael remain.

The slow recovery, according to some local leaders, is FEMA’s fault.

Rosenwald High School Principal, Jonathan McQuagge, said it’s time for FEMA to step up and help make a better learning environment for students.

“It’s frustrating,” McQuagge said. “We’re already under a lot of stress as it is. I think district wide I think you get to a point where kind of enough is a enough. but I think we’re doing the best we can to get our facilities back to where they were pre-storm. It would be nice for them to step up and be able to reimburse us so we can continue and make a better learning environment for our students.”

McQuagge added that he is looking forward to the day the district can come back bigger and better than before.