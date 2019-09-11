Rosenwald High to become historic site

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Another Bay County school is looking toward the future.

Residents are asking school board members to make Rosenwald High school a historical site.



Rosenwald high school in panama city is one of more than five thousand schools that were built primarily for the education of african-american children in the early 1900’s.



Anita Dillard, a former student and principal of Rosenwald and several other community members spoke out about the issue.



“Many of the students that went to Rosenwald and graduated from there, want there to be a historical marker there. We’re starting that process. It’s very neat the community wants to do that and I know the board is going to be very supportive of that,” said Superintendent of Bay District Schools, Bill Husfelt.



The board added this to the agenda of the next meeting in order to formally approve the application.

