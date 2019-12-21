Rosenwald High School alumni hold ‘Game Night’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Rosenwald High School is holding their semi annual alumni reunion this weekend, the celebration kicked off Friday night at the Holiday Inn in Panama City.



Rosenwald was once the only black high school in Bay County.



On Friday, several classes reunited. Many alumni said that they remeber the school feeling like one large family.



The former students participated in a game night Friday evening. They will also be holding a parade and a banquet Saturday.

Those planning the event say they’re excited to see their classmates and that there is a lot to look forward to.



“Just seeing classmates, people that we went to school with that we haven’t seen in years. Some of them we thought had passed on and gone on and just seeing them coming back, it feels good to see them it really does,” said Pete Selders, the Vice President of the Rosenwald Alumni Association.



The alumni hold the reunion every even year. Selders says they were unable to hold the reunion last year due to Hurricane Michael. But they plan on resuming their original schedule next year.