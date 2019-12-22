Rosenwald High School alumni participate in parade through Glenwood

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Rosenwald High School alumni continued celebrating their semi-annual reunion with a parade through Glenwood on Saturday.



The alumni kicked off their weekend Friday with a ‘Game Night’ at the Holiday Inn.



The former students met again Saturday to make the journey from the Glenwood Community Center to Rosenwald Highschool.



The alumni were decked out in Rosenwald gear from head to toe, some even driving decorated vehicles.



Rosenwald was once the only black high school in Bay County. Those attending the parade said it’s a great opportunity for alumni to see fellow classmates they haven’t seen in ages.



“It’s just an opportunity for people to reconnect or connect and talk about old times and then just talk about high school. Because you know high school as an experience was a formative period for most humans so like anyone else the alumni of the Rosenwald High school have come together and they meet here every two years,” said Toni Shamplain, the Manager for the Panama City CRA.



The parade was followed by a fish fry and car show at Rosenwald Highschool, as well as a banquet Saturday evening.