Rollover crash sends three to the hospital in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A rollover accident on Beck Avenue and 19th Street sent three people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Panama City Police responded to the 911 call which they had received at around 4:13pm. Officers said they were on scene within two minutes of getting the call.

Officers said the accident involved a pickup truck and a minivan. 

The incident is still under investigation but it has been confirmed that two men and one woman were sent to the hospital with seemingly non-life threatening injuries. 

According to police, no charges were pressed immediately after the accident had occurred.

