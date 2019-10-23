Roadway clear after overturned semi spills debris onto Highway 77 in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi truck pulling a trailer carrying scrap metal overturns early Wednesday morning on Highway 77, near Highway 20 in Bay county.

The debris spilled into the intersection which caused quite the clean up.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. and caused traffic to reroute to one lane on Highway 77, causing a back up in traffic and delays for about two hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the truck overturned when the driver went to make a turn onto Highway 20. Troopers said no one was injured. They’re investigating whether the truck was loaded properly and potentially carrying too much.