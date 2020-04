PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Road work will cause lane closures over the next few days.

Highway 390 will be reduced to 1 traffic lane between 14th Street and Mowat School Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

On Wednesday, daytime work will reduce Northshore Road to 1 travel lane approaching the Highway 390 intersection from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site.