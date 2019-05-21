Road rage shooting under investigation
CALLAWAY, Fla. - An apparent road rage shooting is now under investigation.
A gunshot victim showed up at Bay Medical Tuesday morning. The individual told officials there they had been shot in the parking lot of Bay Credit Union after a road rage incident.
Investigators were at the scene moments later gathering evidence. The name and gender of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a breaking story and we will have more information as it is available.
More Stories
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two barges broke loose and floated swiftly down…
-
NEW DELHI (AP) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu…
-
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Big cities in the U.S. aren't growing like they…