Road rage shooting under investigation

Posted: May 21, 2019 11:38 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 11:38 AM EDT

CALLAWAY, Fla. - An apparent road rage shooting is now under investigation. 

A gunshot victim showed up at Bay Medical Tuesday morning. The individual told officials there they had been shot in the parking lot of Bay Credit Union after a road rage incident. 

Investigators were at the scene moments later gathering evidence. The name and gender of the victim has not yet been released. 

This is a breaking story and we will have more information as it is available.  

