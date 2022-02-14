DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — There was a scary situation off of Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs on Sunday.

A bullet barely missed the driver of a truck after he and another driver were involved in what deputies are calling a road rage incident.

One of the bullets went through the windshield of the truck, nearly striking the driver.

The driver of the car then continued to chase after the truck as it drove off.

“This really seems like this was an opportunity-style incident where frustrations got kinda high,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Cosson said.

Frustrated because deputies say the two vehicles collided at some point.

This is just one of many road rage incidents across the county.

“So specifically here in Walton County, we have had an uptick in these road rage-style incidents over the last couple of years,” Cosson said.

Cosson said the uptick has been all the more noticeable because of the increase in firearms being involved in these incidents.

“Certain road rage incidents happen where there may be disputes but now it seems like they are increasing to where firearms are being involved but also where there is physical violence,” Cosson said. “Actual fights occurring and then progressing to sometimes like this past weekend where a firearm was involved.”

Cosson said another factor could be the increase in traffic as the area continues to grow.

“We just ask you as individual citizens to be patient,” Cosson said. “We have a lot of people moving into Walton County. We also have a lot of homes being built in Walton County, so there will be more and more people. So just take the time, take a breath.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in this road rage incident.

Call 911 if you see or experience road rage so they can properly handle the situation.