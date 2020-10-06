Road improvements coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Infrastructure in Jackson County will soon see an investment of $4 million. The funding comes from a gas tax and four districts will split the money.

So far, one commissioner, Willie Spires, has requested bids for select roads in his district. The commissioners for two, four and five have not sent out their potential list of roads for repaving.

While $1 million is a lot of money, not every road on their lists will be able to be repaved.

“They do have a million dollars that they will be working with the transportation director on choosing which roads need the attention the most,” said County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels.

Daniels said every road on the list for district one will not be able to be repaved and that at the end of the day, it will depend on how much they can get done within their $1 million budget.

“It’s not uncommon to put a lot of roads out to bid to try to get as much done as you can,” Daniels said. “But the reality is that there is a budget and so I don’t know what the bottom line will look like and what roads will get paved in district one.”

Daniels said improving roads in Jackson County will help them meet their goal of increased economic development in the county.

“You know we strive and desire to grow in Jackson County and to prosper and so making sure we have plans in place to continually grow and maintain what we have in place is critical,” Daniels said.

One of the roads on Commissioner Spires’ list to be potentially repaved is Bump Nose Road and residents said they would like to see the portion of dirt road become paved.

“As far as a dirt road, yes it does wash out, yes we do have out rain problems, especially the rain we’ve had recently,” said Jackson County resident, Colin Miles. “But I mean, all in all, it’s a dirt road. What do you expect?”

Daniels said the list for district one is not the complete list of roads that will be sent out for bids. Districts two, four and five still have to submit theirs as well. Daniels also added that just because a road is on a list for bids, doesn’t necessarily guarantee it will be repaved.