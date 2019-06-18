Road closures underway in 390 expansion project

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.- The highway 390 widening project is causing some residential road closures in neighborhoods along the highway.

The project started a few years back and crews have been working around the clock on the expansion in an effort to alleviate traffic on the roadway.

On Monday, June 17th, 14th street from east of Tennessee Avenue to Alabama Avenue closed for construction but highway 390 will remain open to regular traffic.

While the construction may be a pain now, Florida Department of Transportation officials said it will pay off in the long run.

"The amount of construction in that area is going to pay big dividends later on when they have 6 lanes of traffic to be able to move much more quickly, safely, and much more efficiently as they get through the area," said FDOT Spokesperson, Ian Satter.

For residents who live in the area of 14th street, there will be a detour in place. Residents can use Kentucky Avenue, 13th Street and Georgia Avenue.

FDOT officials say this is just a portion of the project. The project itself has been broken into three phases in an effort to cause as little disruption to commuters as possible and save taxpayers money.

"There are several things that are going on as a part of this project, you have widening, you have drainage work you have to do, we're reconfiguring some intersections in that area because that is an area where you have a very substantial curve, and we're changing that intersection, there's going to be some changes especially with the cul-de-sac that will be put in place. We have a signal that we're looking to put into that area as well so what it is now will not be what it is in the future," said Satter.

The closures are expected to last throughout the end of the year.

