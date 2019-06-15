Road closures in S.R. 390 widening project expected to impact commutes

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — Construction along highway 390 is expected to impact commutes starting this week.

On Monday, June 17th, Florida Department of Transportation crews will continue to work on the state road 390 widening project and there will be some lane closures and delays.

14th street from east of Tennessee Avenue to Alabama Avenue in Lynn Haven will be closed.

The closure is expected to remain in place until late 2019.

While the road is closed, state road 390 traffic is expected to use Kentucky Avenue, 13th street and Georgia Avenue as a detour route.

