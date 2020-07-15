Rising senior scores top prize at Thespys

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — A 17-year-old Arnold student can now add award-winning actress to her resume.

When Jeyna Gonzales submitted her monologue to the 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival, she never expected to win her category.

“I truly expected to receive an excellent and maybe a superior,” Gonzales said. “I didn’t expect to get the score that I did because I truly did it at about 50 percent.”

Gonzales said a virtual aspect offers performers a sense of freedom, a chance to perfect their presentation. But it also does something else — robs them of the adrenalin they get when performing in front of a live crowd.

“I really do not like performing in my house, it makes me very nervous,” Gonzales said. “I only recorded it the bare minimum times I needed to.”

Gonzales said she doesn’t consider herself a quadruple threat but she does check four different boxes off in the category of performing arts — she sings, she dances, she plays multiple instruments, and she acts.

She said she started dancing, singing, and learning instruments when she was young, but the acting came later — she didn’t start until she made it to Arnold.

“From there, I became so invested in the Arnold Theatre Program,” Gonzales said. “I’ve invested a lot of time, money, and effort into getting the most out of what I could from that program.”

Gonzales said she’s enjoyed the experience and plans to return next year.

She encourages other aspiring actors and performers to go after their dreams but wants others to know that, sometimes, talent isn’t enough.

“The number one thing that I would tell people is that, if you want it, you’ve got to work for it,” Gonzolas said. “Talent will get you attention, but the work ethic will get you a career.”